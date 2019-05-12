Morales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

With Khris Davis (hip) checking back in at designated hitter following a multi-game absence and Matt Olson recently returning from the injured list to replace primary duties at first base, there's no longer room in the everyday lineup for Morales. Since Morales lack of defensive or baserunning value makes him a poor fit for a bench role, his days on the Athletics' 40-man roster could be numbered.