Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Shipped to Oakland

Morales was traded from the Blue Jays to the A's on Wednesday along with cash considerations in exchange for Jesus Lopez and international bonus pool money, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise on the eve of Opening Day. According to Passan, Morales is expected to slot in as Oakland's primary first baseman with Matt Olson (hand) slated to open the season on the injured list. The veteran slugger hit .249/.331/.438 with 21 homers and 57 RBI in 130 games for the Blue Jays last season, though he struggled against left-handed pitchers (.199 with a .582 OPS in 151 plate appearances), which could ultimately force him into a platoon with Mark Canha. While Morales joins a stronger lineup in Oakland, he also heads to a less hitter-friendly venue in the Coliseum.