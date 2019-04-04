Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Sitting against lefty
Morales is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Morales will hit the bench as the A's go with Mark Canha at first base with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez starting for the opposition. Through six games this season, the veteran slugger is 3-for-14 with a 3:2 BB:K.
