Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Stays hot in loss
Morales went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
A night after a 3-for-4 performance that snapped an extended slump, Morales followed up with another multi-hit effort and his first three-bagger of the campaign. The veteran has raised his season average 44 points to .198 with his 5-for-8 tally over the last pair of contests, but he still has just one home run and three extra-base hits overall on the campaign.
