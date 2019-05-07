Morales was not designated for assignment when Matt Olson (hand) was activated Tuesday despite suggestions that such a move was imminent, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in the corresponding move, but that doesn't mean that Morales will be safe for long. The Athletics may need Morales around for a few more days with Khris Davis banged up with a hip issue, but Morales could lose his spot once Mark Canha returns from his wrist injury.