Athletics' Kendrys Morales: To make Oakland debut
Morales is starting Friday's game against the Angels at first base.
Morales will take the field for the first time in an Oakland uniform after being dealt from the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He'll likely platoon at first base until Matt Olson (hand) is cleared to return from injury.
