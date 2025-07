The Athletics acquired Huggins from the Reds on Thursday in exchange for Miguel Andujar.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Huggins' prospect progression has been slow, as he's pitched at the Single-A level in 2025 for the third straight season. The 22-year-old has primarily worked as a starter this year and has a 3.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB across 63.1 innings.