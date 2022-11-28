Cron signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Nov. 8.
Cron, the younger brother of the Rockies' C.J. Cron, spent the past two seasons in Asia. After playing in 2021 with the Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Cron moved over to Korea in 2022, joining the SSG Landers. Over 67 games with the Landers before being released in July, Cron slashed .222/.255/.420 with 11 home runs in 259 plate appearances. The 29-year-old will likely begin the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas or Double-A Midland.