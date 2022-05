Smith went 3-for-7 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Smith started at third base and shortstop during the twin bill and now has hits in each of the past three games. The 25-year-old is handling an everyday role for Oakland but doesn't offer much production with a .219/.254/.375 slash line along with one home run, seven RBI, five runs and two stolen bases.