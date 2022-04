Smith (ankle) entered Friday's loss to the Guardians in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and doubled in his only at-bat.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Smith hit the ground running in his first official at-bat since April 18. Smith has produced a forgettable .188/.235/.281 slash line in his first 34 plate appearances, but at least half of his six hits have gone for extra bases.