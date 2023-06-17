Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back strain Saturday.

Smith was scratched from the lineup Friday due to back issues, and he's evidently dealing with an injury serious enough to knock him out for at least 10 days. He'd only managed a .191/.216/.330 line in 102 trips to the plate prior to the injury, so his absence is unlikely to be a big blow to Oaklands' fortunes. Tyler Wade was called up to take his place on the roster, but it's Aledmys Diaz who gets the start at shortstop Saturday against the Phillies.