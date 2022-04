Smith went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Smith drew the start at third base and made good use of it, mustering the Athletics' only multi-hit effort of the night. The 25-year-old went 0-for-16 over his first five appearances of the season, but he's bounced back to go 3-for-6 with Friday's two-bagger, a walk and two runs over his last two games and has now drawn three straight starts.