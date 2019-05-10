Athletics' Khris Davis: Absent from starting nine

Davis (hip) isn't starting Friday's game against the Indians.

Davis had hoped to be back in the starting lineup by Friday, but it appears his hip still isn't feeling healthy enough to play. He'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Saturday's matchup to determine if he can return for the second game of the weekend series. With Davis out of the lineup yet again, Kendrys Morales will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.

