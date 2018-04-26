Athletics' Khris Davis: Accounts for all of team's runs
Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Davis' 422-foot shot to right in the third plated Marcus Semien, giving the Athletics an early 2-0 lead. The slugger has a pair of homers over the last four games, and he's compiled six of his seven round trippers on the season since April 11. He's been a pivotal offensive component over the former span, accounting for eight of the 18 total runs Oakland has scored during that stretch.
