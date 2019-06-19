Athletics' Khris Davis: Another big blast in win
Davis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Davis launched one of six round trippers for the Athletics on the day, blasting a 382-foot shot in the sixth with Matt Chapman and Matt Olson aboard. The veteran slugger sandwiched an atypical home run drought around a stay on the injured list due to a hip issue, but he's now left the yard in four of his last nine games.
