Athletics' Khris Davis: Another big blast in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Davis launched one of six round trippers for the Athletics on the day, blasting a 382-foot shot in the sixth with Matt Chapman and Matt Olson aboard. The veteran slugger sandwiched an atypical home run drought around a stay on the injured list due to a hip issue, but he's now left the yard in four of his last nine games.