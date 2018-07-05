Athletics' Khris Davis: Another multi-hit effort in win
Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Davis' third-inning single plated Josh Phegley and knotted the score at 2-2, a tie that would endure until Stephen Piscotty snapped it with a two-run double in the eighth. Davis' hitting streak is now up to seven games, and he's opened July by going 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs over his first three contests.
