Athletics' Khris Davis: Approached for extension

The Athletics have "briefly talked" to Davis about a multiyear deal, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The report doesn't clarify when, though they also approached Marcus Semien with similar intentions during the winter. Coming off setting a career high with 42 home runs in 2016, Davis seems to be a target for Oakland's long-term plans. The 29-year-old has 27 through 392 plate appearances this year, to go with healthy totals of 65 RBI and 58 runs. Oakland's rebuild may center around him as one of its key offensive pieces, especially because he's proven he's not hurt by his pitcher-friendly home park. As long as his fantasy owners can deal with his woeful batting average profile, Davis will meet -- perhaps carry -- their power needs for the rest of 2017.