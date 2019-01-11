Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Athletics
Davis and the Athletics agreed to a one-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Davis will be paid $16.5 million for his services, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. Davis hit exactly .247 for the fourth straight season last year but improved in other areas, hitting a career-high (and league-high) 48 homers with a career-best 135 wRC+. He lines up as the everyday designated hitter in Oakland again this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...