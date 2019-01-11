Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Athletics

Davis and the Athletics agreed to a one-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis will be paid $16.5 million for his services, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. Davis hit exactly .247 for the fourth straight season last year but improved in other areas, hitting a career-high (and league-high) 48 homers with a career-best 135 wRC+. He lines up as the everyday designated hitter in Oakland again this season.

