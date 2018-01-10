Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Oakland

Davis agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the A's on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis hit .247/.336/.528 with 43 home runs and 110 RBI during the 2017 season, which basically mimicked his numbers from the previous year, although he did have higher walk and strikeout rates. The designated hitter/outfielder set career highs in plate appearances (652), hits (140), home runs and RBI. He figures to slide right back into the middle of the order for Oakland in 2018.