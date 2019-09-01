Athletics' Khris Davis: Back from paternity leave
The Athletics reinstated Davis (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees. He'll occupy the designated-hitter spot and will bat fifth.
Davis was away from the team for the maximum three days to witness the birth of his child. Before leaving Oakland, Davis went 4-for-8 with a home run and two walks in his last two starts, with the four hits matching his output from the prior 14 contests combined. If Davis can find consistency at the dish over the final month of the regular season, his efforts could go a long way in helping the Athletics secure a playoff berth.
