Athletics' Khris Davis: Back in action

Davis (hip) is back in the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland.

Davis has been in and out of the lineup while dealing with a hip issue following a collision with the side wall in Pittsburgh over two weeks ago, so there's no guarantee that he won't require more maintenance going forward. He's hit .381 with two homers since the incident, so his performance doesn't seem to be affected despite his availability being inconsistent.

