Athletics' Khris Davis: Back in action Thursday
Davis (hamstring) is playing right field and batting cleanup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Davis is apparently good to go after getting Wednesday off to rest his ailing hamstring. The 29-year-old, who is slashing .238/.328/.505 with 28 homers in 105 games this season, will face Ty Blach in his return to the lineup.
