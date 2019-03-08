Athletics' Khris Davis: Back in action

Davis (calf) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Davis will hit cleanup and be the team's designated hitter. A calf strain delayed his start to camp, but he'll still have nearly two weeks to get prepared before the Athletics' early season opener March 20 against the Mariners in Japan.

