Athletics' Khris Davis: Back in lineup Wednesday
Davis (illness) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Davis was a late scratch from Tuesday's Cactus League outing due to an illness, but he appears to be fully operational for a contest against his former club. There shouldn't be any concern over his availability moving forward.
