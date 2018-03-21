Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Back in lineup Wednesday

Davis (illness) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Davis was a late scratch from Tuesday's Cactus League outing due to an illness, but he appears to be fully operational for a contest against his former club. There shouldn't be any concern over his availability moving forward.

