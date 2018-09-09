Athletics' Khris Davis: Bashes 41st homer

Davis went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Davis put the A's on the board early with his two-run homer off Yohander Mendez with two outs in the first inning. He walked in his next two plate appearances, one intentional. The 30-year-old has done nothing but produce for Oakland this season, as he's now leading the majors with 41 homers -- no other player has more than 40 -- while his 108 RBI trails only J.D. Martinez.