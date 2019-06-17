Athletics' Khris Davis: Belts solo home run in loss

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Davis opened the scoring for Oakland with a 394-foot blast off Seattle starter Mike Leake. It was his only hit of the game, and he struck out twice in his three at-bats that followed. Since returning from a hip injury on June 1, the slugger is hitting .226 (14-for-62) with three homers, eight runs batted in and 23 strikeouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories