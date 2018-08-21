Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts another homer
Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Oakland's 9-0 victory over Texas on Friday.
A day after launching two homers against the Astros, Davis was at it again in Oakland's series-opener against Texas, swatting his 37th long ball in the third inning off Bartolo Colon. The blast puts Davis just one RBI shy of the century mark, and it will make three straight seasons eclipsing that milestone for the 30-year-old slugger once he gets there as he works on another prolific power-hitting campaign. His current average of .261 is also an improvement on the .247 mark he's posted over the last three seasons.
