Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts grand slam in exhibition loss
Davis went 1-for-3 with a grand slam home run in Thursday's 9-4 Cactus League loss to the Rangers.
The prolific slugger was responsible for all of the Athletics' runs on the afternoon, sending a fifth-inning Paolo Espino offering into the seats with the bases jammed. Davis already has a pair of round trippers and six RBI overall in 10 spring at-bats, with those blasts serving as his only hits thus far. Playing on a one-year, $10.5 million deal in 2018, Davis will look to notch a third straight 40-homer, 100-RBI season while getting his average above the .247 figure it's been stuck on for each of the past three campaigns. Putting a dent in his mammoth strikeout rate would undoubtedly help that cause, considering that Davis has whiffed at between a 27.2 and 29.9 percent clip in that trio of seasons.
