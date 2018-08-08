Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts homer No. 32
Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Davis provided all of Oakland's offense in this one, cranking his 32nd homer in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old has gone deep in three straight games and 11 times in all in just 17 games since the All-Star break. That stretch has vaulted him into third in the league in home runs -- behind just J.D. Martinez and Jose Ramirez -- and a tie for second in RBI with 88.
