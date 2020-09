Davis went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

The veteran slugger also struck out three times as he continues to struggle stringing together strong performances. Davis did his damage Tuesday during the matinee, collecting both his hits and driving in half of the A's four runs. The 32-year-old has a .172/.274/.313 slash line with two homers, three doubles and eight RBI in 21 games.