Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts two homers in Friday's loss

Davis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

After a slow start in the power department, Davis has three homers in the last two games to give him four on the season. He's been streaky throughout his career, so he could merit extra consideration in DFS lineup for the rest of the weekend now that he's found a groove.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories