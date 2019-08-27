Athletics' Khris Davis: Breaks out of slump
Davis went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a solo home run, a walk and three runs overall in a win over the Royals on Monday.
To say the breakout performance was a long time coming for Davis, who'd last put together a multi-hit effort July 30, would be a considerable understatement. The veteran had scuffled at the plate all of August, entering Monday's contest having gone 6-for-51 over the prior 17 games. Extra-base hits have curiously been difficult to come by for the normally prodigious slugger this season, however, with Davis' eight doubles qualifying as a career low, even when factoring in his 56-game 2013 rookie campaign in Milwaukee.
