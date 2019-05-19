Athletics' Khris Davis: Cleared to play Sunday
Davis (hip) will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Tigers.
Davis was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 4-1 win over the Tigers after the left hip issue that recently caused him to miss four games cropped up again. The setback apparently wasn't anything significant, as Davis looks to be good to go after a day of maintenance. The slugger is enjoying a productive May, during which he's generated a .364/.447/.576 slash line over 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...