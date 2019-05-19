Athletics' Khris Davis: Cleared to play Sunday

Davis (hip) will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Tigers.

Davis was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 4-1 win over the Tigers after the left hip issue that recently caused him to miss four games cropped up again. The setback apparently wasn't anything significant, as Davis looks to be good to go after a day of maintenance. The slugger is enjoying a productive May, during which he's generated a .364/.447/.576 slash line over 10 games.