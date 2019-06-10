Athletics' Khris Davis: Clobbers 13th homer

Davis went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Davis' third-inning blast was his first since May 13. He's up to 34 RBI across 191 at-bats after he spent some time on the injured list with a hip issue. Still, the 31-year-old should be in all fantasy lineups when healthy.

