Athletics' Khris Davis: Clobbers 40th homer Saturday
Davis hit his 40th home run of the season Saturday, a solo blast, during a 1-for-3 effort against the Rangers.
He pelted a laser to right-center field off Texas' Miguel Gonzalez to provide the only run in this surprising pitcher's duel. Davis' .241 batting average continues to hold him back for fantasy value, but even in a season packed with power, his stability in that category likely has helped many a fantasy title contender.
