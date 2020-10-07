Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's Game 2 loss to the Astros.
The 32-year-old smacked a two-run shot during the series opener and followed it with Tuesday's solo homer, but the A's remain in a 2-0 hole entering Game 3. Davis struggled during the regular season with a .632 OPS -- the worst mark of his career -- but he's found his groove in four playoff games, going 7-for-23 with three homers and six RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers in Game 1 loss•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: On base twice in lineup return•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: More at-bats possible in final week•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts second homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Racks up two hits•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns to short-side platoon role•