Athletics' Khris Davis: Clubs another homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Oakland's 4-3 loss to the Angels on Friday.

That makes 33 long balls for Davis, who has a .256/.330/.557 slash line this season that supports the gaudy power numbers. He's on pace for 46 long balls, which would actually top the career-high mark of 43 he put up last season. At this point, the 30-year-old is firmly established as one of the most reliable sources of raw power in the game.