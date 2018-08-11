Athletics' Khris Davis: Clubs another homer
Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Oakland's 4-3 loss to the Angels on Friday.
That makes 33 long balls for Davis, who has a .256/.330/.557 slash line this season that supports the gaudy power numbers. He's on pace for 46 long balls, which would actually top the career-high mark of 43 he put up last season. At this point, the 30-year-old is firmly established as one of the most reliable sources of raw power in the game.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts homer No. 32•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Drills 31st homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 30th homer in win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run tear Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Cranks 28th homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Playing outfield in interleague series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...