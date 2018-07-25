Athletics' Khris Davis: Clubs three-run home run

Davis went 1-for-6 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's comeback win over the Rangers.

Davis saved his lone hit for the biggest moment, clubbing a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to break a 10-10 tie. While Davis doesn't hit for the greatest average (.251), his 25 home runs and 72 RBI both rank in the top 10 among all MLB players. The 30-year-old also has 21 doubles and 57 runs to his name this season.

