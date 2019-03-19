Athletics' Khris Davis: Clutch homer in Japan exhibition
Davis smacked a two-out, game-tying three-run home run in a 6-6 exhibition tie with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on Monday in Tokyo, Japan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Davis' timely blast ensured the game ended in a deadlock. The prodigious slugger was slowed by a calf issue that delayed his debut until March 9, and he logged just 11 at-bats in Cactus League play overall. The 31-year-old only managed a double over that span, but Monday's round tripper confirms that Davis appears to be ramping up as the Wednesday's opener against the Mariners looms.
