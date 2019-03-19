Athletics' Khris Davis: Clutch homer in Japan exhibition

Davis smacked a two-out, game-tying three-run home run in a 6-6 exhibition tie with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on Monday in Tokyo, Japan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis' timely blast ensured the game ended in a deadlock. The prodigious slugger was slowed by a calf issue that delayed his debut until March 9, and he logged just 11 at-bats in Cactus League play overall. The 31-year-old only managed a double over that span, but Monday's round tripper confirms that Davis appears to be ramping up as the Wednesday's opener against the Mariners looms.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...