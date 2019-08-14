Athletics' Khris Davis: Comes through as pinch hitter
Davis entered Tuesday's loss to the Giants as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and singled in his only at-bat.
Davis was immediately swapped out for pinch-runner Jurickson Profar as the Athletics attempted a ninth-inning rally that fell just short. The slugger has been held out of the lineup the last two games due to his extensive struggles at the plate, but perhaps Tuesday's successful spot duty will serve as a very modest but tangible step toward some sort of resurgence at the plate.
