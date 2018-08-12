Athletics' Khris Davis: Connects for 34th homer

Davis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

This is getting a bit ridiculous. Davis has homered five times already in August and 13 times in his last 18 games dating back to July 22. He should reach 40 home runs for the third consecutive season, and he has an outside shot at 50.

