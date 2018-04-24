Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues driving in runs Monday

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

The slugger now has 16 of his 17 RBI for April in the last 11 games, a torrid stretch in which he's racked up five multi-hit outings and smacked four home runs. Davis' hot hitting has led to him co-leading the Athletics in home runs with Jed Lowrie and checking in second only to his teammate in RBI (21).