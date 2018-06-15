Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run onslaught
Davis went 2-for-4 Thursday, slugging his 20th home run of the season, scoring two runs, and striking out twice in a 7-3 loss to the Astros.
Davis is up to seven long balls in June, including three in the last two games. Even with the power surge, he's managed just 11 RBI on the month while batting .295 (13-for-44). You have to take the good with the bad though, as the 30-year-old slugger also has 68 strikeouts in 230 at-bats.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps rolling, homers twice•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers and doubles Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in DL return•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns from DL•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Thursday return expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.