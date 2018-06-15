Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run onslaught

Davis went 2-for-4 Thursday, slugging his 20th home run of the season, scoring two runs, and striking out twice in a 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Davis is up to seven long balls in June, including three in the last two games. Even with the power surge, he's managed just 11 RBI on the month while batting .295 (13-for-44). You have to take the good with the bad though, as the 30-year-old slugger also has 68 strikeouts in 230 at-bats.