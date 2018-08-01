Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run tear Tuesday

Davis went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Davis went deep with a solo shot in the third inning and has now blasted an absurd eight home runs over his last 10 games. The stretch has vaulted him to the top of the leaderboards, as he ranks fourth in all of baseball in home runs (29) and second in RBI (84). The 30-year-old is well on his way to a third straight 40-home run, 100-RBI campaign, but the average is starting to come around a bit as well after hitting .323 over 99 at-bats in July.