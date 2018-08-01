Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run tear Tuesday
Davis went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Davis went deep with a solo shot in the third inning and has now blasted an absurd eight home runs over his last 10 games. The stretch has vaulted him to the top of the leaderboards, as he ranks fourth in all of baseball in home runs (29) and second in RBI (84). The 30-year-old is well on his way to a third straight 40-home run, 100-RBI campaign, but the average is starting to come around a bit as well after hitting .323 over 99 at-bats in July.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Cranks 28th homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Playing outfield in interleague series•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smashes two homers in win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Clubs three-run home run•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Power surge continues in rout•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Launches two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...