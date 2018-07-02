Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues hot hitting Sunday

Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Indians on Sunday.

Davis has now hit in five straight, a stretch that includes a 5-for-10 tally with three doubles, three RBI, a walk and Sunday's run over the three-game series against the Indians. The slugger is in the midst of a rather atypical power drought, however, as he hasn't homered since June 14, a stretch of 15 games.