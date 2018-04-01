Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues mashing in Saturday's loss

Davis went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Hitting out of the cleanup spot, Davis continued what has been a strong opening series by generating his second multi-hit effort over the first three games. The 30-year-old has reached safely in all three contests against the Angels, as well. Even with the admittedly significant caveat of it being a very small sample, it's nevertheless encouraging to also see Davis keep his whiffs to just two over his first 13 plate appearances, a trend that would do wonders for his batting average and OBP if it can persist over the course of the season.

