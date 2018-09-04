Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues piling up RBI

Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Davis brought home Matt Chapman with his first-inning single, erasing a 1-0 deficit in the process. The prodigious slugger has added three more RBI to his already impressive season tally over the last four games, leaving him just five shy of eclipsing the career-best 110 he generated last season. While strikeouts remain an inevitable part of the package with Davis (151 over 563 plate appearances), his elite power numbers (65 extra-base hits) keeps him in the upper fantasy echelon in multiple categories.