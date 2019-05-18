Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues ramping up
Davis 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Tigers on Friday.
Heading into a three-game absence earlier in May that came about due to a hip injury, Davis owned a .227 average and .306 on-base percentage, middling numbers that had been on a downswing for multiple contests. However, the brief layoff seems to have refreshed the slugger, who's 8-for-20 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs over his first five games since returning. Davis is hitting .364 in May overall, which has given his average a 32-point boost overall since the month began.
