Athletics' Khris Davis: Contributes to rout

Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Somewhat surprisingly, Davis did not leave the yard during a 21-run outburst for the Athletics, but he still managed to extend his modest hitting streak to four games. Davis has actually been relatively quiet -- by his standards -- on the power front during the month, launching a quartet of home runs over 70 plate appearances. However, he's made up for it with more consistency at the plate, as Davis' .270 average and .343 on-base percentage during September are his second-best figures in a full month this season.