Athletics' Khris Davis: Could play Tuesday

Davis relayed after Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates that his bruised left hip is already improving and added that he thinks he might be able to play Tuesday against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis exited the contest in the second inning after suffering the injury when he ran into the side wall while attempting to flag down a popup. The slugger was able to reel in the ball, but after he complained of hip pain upon returning to the dugout, Davis pulled himself from the game. He'll benefit from an extra day of rest with Oakland off the schedule Monday, and the Athletics will also have the luxury of using Davis at his regular designated-hitter spot Tuesday now that they're no longer playing in a National League park.